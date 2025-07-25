Govt depts owe over Rs 63,000 crore in water bills to Delhi Jal Board

Eighteen government departments, both central and state, owe the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) a staggering ₹63,019 crore in unpaid water bills, government officials said on Friday.

Mounting dues have contributed to a severe financial crisis at the city's water utility.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma had earlier raised the matter of the financial crisis faced by the board due to pending payments up to ₹1.42 lakh crore which includes commercial and domestic category consumers.

Among the highest defaulters is the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) which owes ₹26,147 crore, followed by the Railways which has a pending water bills amounting of ₹21,530 crores.