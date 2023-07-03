UK international trade minister to unveil new initiatives in Kolkata

UK Minister for international trade, Nigel Huddleston arrived in the city on Monday on a two-day visit to the metropolis to unveil new initiatives in electric mobility and green construction in West Bengal.

The UK minister will launch a center to enhance opportunities in the electric vehicle segment by partnering Indian businesses with academic institutions and industries of that country, a statement by the British Deputy High Commission here said.

He will also visit a waste processing company in Kolkata using green technology to recycle construction waste into high quality reusable sand, it said.

The UK is aiming to negotiate a trade deal with India with the target to double it by 2030, the statement said.

India is its 12th largest trading partner accounting 2.1 per cent of its total trade.

UK's bilateral trade with India surged to GBP (British pound sterling) 36 billion in 2022, up 11.2 billion GBP or 45 per cent from 24.8 GBP in 2021. The bilateral trade supports half a million jobs in both India and UK, it said.

"The UK has a strong and enduring relationship with India. Our trade has grown significantly over the past year. I want to use my first official visit here to show UK's eagerness to work on shared challenges like climate change and in the creation of economic growth and jobs," Huddleston said.

Both UK and the West Bengal governments will join hands on a pilot project to develop electric two-wheelers like motorcycles and scooters. The UK will also help by providing technology and access to finance, the statement said.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata Nick Low said "Our prime ministers (Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi) are committed to double trade and investment and to safeguard the planet by building sustainable future together."



At a business round table here Huddleston will speak to the industry leaders and discuss benefits of a UK-India trade deal, currently being negotiated, that could cut red tape and reduce tariffs, the statement added.

He will leave for Dhaka after his visit to the city.