HUDA City Centre metro station to be renamed Gurugram City Centre: DMRC

A PTI report citing sources said that the request to rename the metro station had come from both the central and the state government

New Delhi
Photo: Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that the HUDA City Centre metro station will be renamed Gurugram City Centre.

DMRC in a tweet wrote, "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually."

 

A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023


The HUDA City Centre station falls on the Yellow Line route, which consists of a total of 37 stations, from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre. It is mostly an underground metro route with a line length of 49.02 km. The metro route was first opened on December 20, 2004, from Vishwa Vidyalaya station to Kashmere Gate and was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

A PTI report citing sources said that the request to rename the metro station had come from both the central and the state government.

On June 30, DMRC also launched a dedicated mobile application for its passengers, 'DMRC Travel'. The app will help users in generating QR tickets for travelling across the network. The app was launched by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director at Metro Bhawan in the presence of senior officials.

With the launch of this app, metro commuters will now be able to buy their tickets directly via their smartphones, thereby, eliminating the need of going to ticket counters/machines.

Topics :DMRCDelhi MetroGurugram

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

