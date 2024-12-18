Delhi court grants Umar Khalid 7-day interim bail to attend family wedding

A Delhi Court has granted former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Umar Khalid interim bail for seven days to attend a family wedding. Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020 in connection with the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, faces charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Conditions of bail The interim bail was granted by Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Court of Delhi, with strict conditions, including: Khalid must not contact any witnesses or individuals connected to the case.

He is barred from using social media during the bail period.

He may only meet family members, relatives, and friends, and must remain either at home or at wedding ceremony locations. Khalid is also required to surrender before the Jail Superintendent on the evening of January 3, 2025.

Background of the case

Khalid was arrested in September 2020 and accused of being part of a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots, which followed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The violence resulted in significant loss of life and property in North-East Delhi.

Previous bail attempts

Khalid has sought bail multiple times over the past four years. He was first denied bail by the Delhi High Court in October 2022. He later approached the Supreme Court but withdrew his Special Leave Petition (SLP).

A second regular bail plea was rejected earlier this year by the trial court and his most recent bail plea, submitted on December 6, was also rejected.

His appeal against the rejection of his second regular bail plea is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.