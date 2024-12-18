YouTuber Nalini Unagar announced her decision to quit YouTube after investing Rs 8 lakh in the last three years to build her channel.

This decision comes after she received no income from YouTube in three years of setting up the channel where she shared her recipes with viewers.

Nalini was running a YouTube channel called Nalini's Kitchen Recipe. She shared her journey and challenges on X (formerly known as Twitter). She also announced the sale of her kitchen accessories and studio equipment.

Nalini puts Kitchen equipment on sale

Nalini has been running her YouTube channel for the last three years, starting in 2022. She managed to gain only 2450 subscribers in the last three years. She recently deleted all her videos on her channel.

In a series of posts on X, Nalini expressed her anger and dissatisfaction with YouTube stating that she invested Rs 8 lakh in the last three years to build her brand.

After failing to earn a single penny from YouTube, she decided to quit her YouTube career and sell her equipment. While sharing the post on X, she wrote, “I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know.”

More From This Section

“Let me confess today—I have invested approximately ₹8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? ₹0,” she added.

In another post, she also stated that she risked her career and spent money to build her career on YouTube, but she received no support from YouTube.

Nalini's post shows content creation may not be everyone’s cup of tea. It typically helps creators make huge money through brand collaborations, advertisements, etc. which means the more visible your content is, the more you'll earn.

Nalini is not the only one who struggled to monetise her content, several creators highlighted how visibility and engagement are subject to the whims of social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

How did social media react?

Nalini Unagar's comment section is flooded with comments urging her not to quit YouTube for another video.

One user wrote, "Shouldn't have deleted your content.. it was showcase your passion and effort.. it could have become a source for passive income in a distant future.. algorithms are funny.. suddenly, some videos may go viral.."

A second user wrote, "Your analysis is perfectly right. I would still suggest you to keep it as a side hustle instead of treating it as a primary source of income. Don't quit. When you are tired, take rest. Don't quit."

"To reach somewhere you have to leave from somewhere. Don’t loose hope there might be something big for you. One suggestion from my end let the videos be on youtube, you never know what can happen!," a third user wrote.

One user motivated her and asked her to chin up and wrote, "Don't worry it's not the end of life, the next opportunity can bring success.All the best for future ahead. Chin up, be Happy always."

Nalini Unagar involved in controversies

This is not the first time Nalini Unagar made headlines. Last year, she got involved in a heated argument online over vegetarianism and body image.

Swara Bhasker schooled Nalini, who body-shamed her for her postpartum weight gain. She shared before and after photos of Swara on X and questioned “What did she eat?” To her post, Swara Bhasker and her several fans responded.