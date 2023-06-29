Home / India News / Unidentified rioters open fire at Haraothel village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Unidentified rioters open fire at Haraothel village in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Unidentified "rioters" opened an "unprovoked" firing at village Haraothel in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning

Press Trust of India Imphal


2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Unidentified "rioters" opened an "unprovoked" firing at village Haraothel in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday morning, leading to tension in the area even as the army quoted "unconfirmed reports" to indicate some casualties.

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

"Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official "Spear Corps" handle of the army said.

It said the troops "responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.

"Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.

The area is located around 20 kms from capital city of Imphal.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :ManipurManipur govt

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

