Uninstall BookMyShow trends on X, pro-Khalistani singer's show axed

UninstallBookMyShow is trending on X as the ticket booking platform is selling tickets for Khalistan supporter Shubh's concert. One of the X users asked the BookMyShow to stand up for India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
BookMyShow was forced to announce the cancellation of the show tickets on X

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
The hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow is trending all over the X (formerly known as Twitter). The ticket booking site was sponsoring Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubh, who was scheduled to have the show ‘Still Rollin India Tour’ in India's 12 major cities. 

BookMyShow was forced to announce the cancellation of the show tickets on X, while also saying it had initiated the refund of tickets already sold. 


Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's…

— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 20, 2023
Even before the show began, the 26-year-old singer found himself in a controversy after sharing a map of India without Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the north-east on his Instagram story, with a caption that reads, "Pray for Punjab."

Some of Shubh's followers were arrested as the singer's social media post coincided with the Punjab Police’s search for Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party accused Shubh of supporting Khalistan and misrepresenting India's territorial integrity. BJP demanded the cancellation of all his performances in India and the registration of FIR against him.

As soon as the controversy erupted, 'Uninstall BookMyShow' was trending on Twitter (now X) urging the ticket selling platform to stop selling tickets for Shubh's concert. Many people asked BookMyShow to take a stand for India and questioned the platform's business ethics amid the Shubh controversy.

One of the X users wrote, "If boat can do it, even virat kohli himself can do it then why don't book my show. They just want to fund Khalistani activists!! #UninstallBookMyShow."

While another X user wrote, "Punjabi Canadian singer Shubh (Shubhneet Singh) is a Khalistani and he supported Terrorist Amritpal Singh also. BookMyShow is sponsoring his show. @bookmyshow do your due diligence before sponsoring anyone #UninstallBookMyShow."

One user even said to stand for India, he tweeted, "More than 24 Hours on and @bookmyshow still continues to sell KhaIistani Sympathiser Shubh’s India concert tour tickets on their platform unabashedly. @fafsters your platform needs to stand up for India ???????? else what’s the point of our business ?! #UninstallBookMyShow."

Topics :BookMyShowKhalistan issueKhalistan movement

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

