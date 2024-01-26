Budget 2024 LIVE: Central govt to focus on four priority groups, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 25 stated that the Centre would orient its policies towards improving the lot of four groups — the youth, women, farmers, and the poor — identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The youth, women, farmers, and the unfortunate poor still need some more support ... Everything will be focused on their betterment. Then you don’t really get into this whole thing about caste, community, or religion,” Sitharaman said at the 125th anniversary of Hindu College, Delhi. She was speaking on the topic “Empowering the Youth: Building the Foundations of a Viksit Bharat”.

The finance minister will present the Interim Budget on February 1, while the Lok Sabha elections are expected in April-May.

The minister said the government’s efforts extended beyond financial support and had a focus on creating opportunities, such as those for the youth, through skill training. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took part in the traditional 'halwa' ceremony, symbolisng the final stage for preparation of the Interim Budget 2024 set to be delivered on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. The 'halwa' ceremony is an annual custom in the finance ministry.