Budget 2024 LIVE: Central govt to focus on four priority groups, says FM

Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Catch all the developments on the Interim Budget 2024

BS Web Team New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  on January 25 stated that the Centre would orient its policies towards improving the lot of four groups — the youth, women, farmers, and the poor — identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  
“The youth, women, farmers, and the unfortunate poor still need some more support ... Everything will be focused on their betterment. Then you don’t really get into this whole thing about caste, community, or religion,” Sitharaman said at the 125th anniversary of Hindu College, Delhi. She was speaking on the topic “Empowering the Youth: Building the Foundations of a Viksit Bharat”.
The finance minister will present the Interim Budget on February 1, while the Lok Sabha elections are expected in April-May.
The minister said the government’s efforts extended beyond financial support and had a focus on creating opportunities, such as those for the youth, through skill training. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday took part in the traditional 'halwa' ceremony, symbolisng the final stage for preparation of the Interim Budget 2024 set to be delivered on February 1 in the Lok Sabha. The 'halwa' ceremony is an annual custom in the finance ministry.

Interim Budget 2024: Industry urges govt to provide tax benefits

Indian industry, including exporters on Thursday, asked the government to provide tax incentives for research and more funds for marketing activities in the Budget to boost manufacturing and the country's outbound shipments. They also urged the government to consider developing a global shipping line in partnership with the private sector.
First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

