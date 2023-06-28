Home / India News / Union Cabinet approves ratification of Headquarters Agreement with CDRI

Union Cabinet approves ratification of Headquarters Agreement with CDRI

It is a major global initiative launched by the government and is seen as India's attempt to obtain a global leadership role in climate change and disaster resilience matters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ratification of the Headquarters Agreement between the Government of India and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

The CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the United Nations climate action summit on September 23, 2019 in New York.

It is a major global initiative launched by the government and is seen as India's attempt to obtain a global leadership role in climate change and disaster resilience matters, according to an official release.

The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, has given its approval to the ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between the government and CDRI signed on August 22 last year, it said.

Ratification of the headquarters agreement will facilitate grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947 and will provide CDRI an independent and international legal persona so that it can carry out its functions internationally, more efficiently.

On August 28, 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved the setting up of the CDRI along with its supporting secretariat in New Delhi and also gave the approval for the government's financial support of Rs 480 crore to it over a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Subsequently, on June 29, 2022, the Cabinet had approved recognition of the CDRI as an international organisation and for signing of HQA for granting the CDRI exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the UN (P&I) Act, 1947.

The CDRI is a global partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, academic and knowledge institutions that aims to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

Since its launch, 31 countries, six international organisations and two private sector organisations have become members of the CDRI. The CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

