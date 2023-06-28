UP cabinet approves Township Policy 2023 to boost private investment

The state government on Wednesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Township Policy-2023 to boost private investment and provide state-of-the-art township facilities to people.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Private investment will get a boost with the implementation of the policy. State-of-the-art township facilities with better quality civic amenities from economic, social and environmental points of view will be available to the general public at reasonable prices, a statement issued here said.

"With the development of modern townships equipped with quality civic amenities in the urban areas of the state, better residential facilities will be available to the general public. Planned development of cities will be encouraged. Along with this, there will be an increase in employment generation in the private sector," it added.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the Adityanath government has been continuously promoting urbanisation and the decision is part of the government's efforts in this direction.

Under this policy, the responsibility of the developer and development authority has been fixed. If the developers violate rules, then a penalty and confiscation of property can be imposed on them. In the township, there will be a provision of 10 per cent reservation each for EWS (economically weaker section) and LIG (low-income group).

The requirement of earmarked land has been reduced from 25 acre to 12.25 acre.