Home / India News / Union Cabinet approves terms of reference of Krishna water dsipute

Union Cabinet approves terms of reference of Krishna water dsipute

The Cabinet has approved the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Cabinet has approved the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the tribunal will allocate water on a project-wise basis for projects in both states that are intended for developmental or future purposes.

"KWDT (Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal) will provide new terms of reference under which the tribunal will divide the water of the Krishna River among both states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in the future. It will allocate water on a project-wise basis for the proposed projects in both states that are intended for developmental or future purposes," Thakur said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Kerala govt announces cash rewards for 2018 Asian Games medalists

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Why political party not made accused in liquor policy case: SC asks ED

Newsclick Row: Court sends notice to police on plea for copy of FIR

India signs two MoUs in medical product regulation with Dominican Republic

Topics :Krishna waterCabinet meetingAndhra PradeshTelangana

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story