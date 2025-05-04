Union Minister Piyush Goyal meets Indian representatives in London

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on Saturday met representatives of various Indian organisations based in the UK.

Goyal highlighted the growing strength of the India-UK partnership, with both countries actively working to deepen collaboration across diverse sectors.

Taking to X, Piyush Goyal said, "Met with representatives of various Indian organisations based in the UK. Highlighted the growing strength of the India-UK partnership, with both countries actively working to deepen collaboration across diverse sectors. Commended their valuable contributions and conveyed my best wishes as they continue to play a vital role in strengthening cultural, political, and economic ties between the two nations."

Earlier in the day, Piyush Goyal met a delegation from the India Global Forum in London.

"Appreciated the good work they are doing to strengthen the India-UK relationship and wished them well for their future endeavours," Goyal wrote on X.

Piyush Goyal is in London amid the ongoing talks between the two countries on Free Trade Agreement.

On April 28, Piyush Goyal met with the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, to advance negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations.

Addressing a press briefing on April 9, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK are being relaunched, and both sides are committed to moving the agreement forward.

Jaiswal said that seven rounds of talks between India and the UK have been held, and both sides are keen to move these negotiations forward.

When asked about India's FTA talks with UK, Randhir Jaiswal said, "The FTA talks with UK are in the process of being relaunched and both sides remain committed to taking it forward.

Earlier in February, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that India and the UK have resumed negotiations towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This announcement was made by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his UK counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, who was in Delhi.