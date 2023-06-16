Union minister RK Ranjan's house torched in Manipur as violence intensifies



Ranjan, union minister of state for external affairs, told ANI, "I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs, and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home." Amid a resurgence of violence in Manipur, the residence of Union minister RK Ranjan at Kongba was torched by a mob on Thursday night. Ranjan and his family were not at his home when the incident occurred, according to news agency ANI.



Manipur has witnessed violent clashes between Meiteis and Kukis since May 3. The violence has left more than 100 people dead till now. He also appealed to people to maintain peace. "It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman," he said.



On Thursday, the mob in the state torched two other abandoned houses. No casualties were reported in these houses as residents had left the place in the wake of violence. The Manipur High Court had asked the state government, headed by chief minister N Biren Singh, to consider including the Meitei community in the ST list. The state government has also extended the internet ban in the state until June 15 because of the prevailing situation.



On the same day, Singh said the government is holding discussions at multiple levels. He assured that action would be taken against those involved in violence. On Wednesday, a fresh violence case was reported where nine people were killed and ten others injured. The attacks came when the Indian Army and Assam Rifles intensified their patrolling in the area.

"As per our commitment, we are contacting everyone, and we are discussing at various levels. The governor has also constituted a peace committee and consultation with peace committee members will start. I hope that with the support of the people of the state, we will achieve peace at the earliest," he had said at a press conference.

