Unruly passengers on no-fly list soared 78% last year, shows data

Representational Image
Deepak Patel Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
The number of unruly passengers placed on 'no-fly list' have increased by 78 per cent year-on-year to 108 in 2023, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh told Rajya Sabha on Monday.The total number of unruly passengers surged to 247 with these additions. Whenever a passenger indulges in unruly behaviour, the incident must be investigated by the airline's internal committee to decide the duration for which the passenger will be banned from, according to the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Based on the internal panel's recommendation, the DGCA puts the passenger on a no-fly list for a specific period, Singh stated.
 
Last month, a passenger on-board an IndiGo flight physically assaulted a pilot who was making an announcement about a delayed takeoff. The video of the incident went viral on social media.


First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

