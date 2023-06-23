Home / India News / UP adds biographies of Nehru, Savarkar, to curriculum for classes 9-12

UP adds biographies of Nehru, Savarkar, to curriculum for classes 9-12

As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
File photot of former PMJawaharlal Nehru (Photo: Wikicommons)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh board of secondary education has included biographies of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda in the curriculum for classes 9 to 12.

Biographies of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and writer and freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma have been included in the curriculum.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12.

Students will read about these leaders from academic session 2023-24, he said.

Apart from this, many things from the field of science and technology have been included in the computer syllabus, Shukla said.

He said the objective behind including new things in the curriculum is to ensure the all-round development of children.

Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have been included in the class 9 curriculum. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added.

As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students.

The board has included artificial intelligence, block chain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, etc. in the computer syllabus for class 11 so that students can get acquainted with the emerging technologies, according to Shukla.

Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12.

Also Read

Savarkar theme park, museum to come up in Nashik: Maha Minister Lodha

PM Modi, ministers pay tributes to VD Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

My name is Gandhi, I am not Savarkar, won't apologise: Rahul Gandhi

Prove Savarkar apologised, late Hindutva ideologue's grandson tells Rahul

JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to Dr Syama Mukherjee in Odisha

IMD says monsoon set to arrive in central, eastern India in next two days

Employees to mark attendance via Aadhaar-enabled biometric system: Centre

India, UAE sign pact for AEOs for faster customs clearances, says CBIC

Defence deals boost India-US ties, marks new era in relations, say experts

Topics :Uttar PradeshJawaharlal NehruSavarkar

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story