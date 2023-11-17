UP, Bihar replace Kerala as top contributor of workforce to GCC countries

There has been a significant pattern shift in migration of Indian workers to the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — with Kerala, typically the biggest contributor of blue-collar workers, seeing a 90 per cent drop. The vacuum so caused has been filled by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which have emerged as top contributors, shows a study by UAE-based organisation, Huntr.

Overall, there has been a 50 per cent increase in migration of blue-collar Indian workers to the GCC countries in first seven months of 2023. The top five states by the number of workers sent to GCC, according to the Huntr study, have been Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. And the preferred destinations for labour migration remain Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

Profile of the migrating workforce

The workforce migrating to the GCC countries are typically aged 20-40 years, in the prime of their working age. The migrating workforce has been traditionally dominated by men, but the Huntr report has highlighted a substantial increase in participation of women, especially in sectors such as hospitality.

The migrant workers’ qualifications and educational backgrounds differ — ranging from minimal formal education to vocational training — while there also are individuals with skills tailored for specific job roles, according to the study.

Most of the migrant workers belong to low-income families with an aspiration to improve their financial situation with jobs in Dubai.

On the migration of the workforce to GCC countries, Huntr CEO Samuel Joy said: “Amid these opportunities, blue-collar workers often grapple with challenges such as financial and contractual issues, which collaborative efforts between India and the UAE are diligently addressing to ensure fair recruitment practices... Concurrently, the UAE government's initiatives enhance the legal rights and working conditions of blue-collar workers, while skill enhancement and career growth are actively supported through partnerships between Huntr and non-profit organisations, contributing to the holistic welfare and professional development of the migrant workforce.”