Defence Ministry body distributes Rs 932 cr to over 370,000 beneficiaries

Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), a Defence Ministry body, has distributed grants worth Rs 932 crore to over 3.7 lakh beneficiaries linked to the armed forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) in the last five years between 2018 and 2023 under various welfare schemes like education grants of their wards, daughters' marriage and serious diseases, among others.

These beneficiaries include ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents who availed of the grant under 10 welfare schemes being run across the country for their welfare. These schemes are operated with the assistance of the 34 state KSBs and 410 district Sainik Boards across the country.

Among the grants provided under the 10 welfare schemes are penury grant for non-pensioner upto Havildar rank aged 65 (Rs 48,000 annual); education grant upto Havildar rank (student from class-1 to graduation) for two children (Rs 12,000 each annual); disabled children grant upto JCO rank (Rs 36,000 annual); orphan children grant (Rs 36,000 annnual); medical grant upto Havildar rank (Maximum 50,000 annual); daughter's marriage grant upto Havildar rank (two daughters) (Rs 50,000 each); vocational training grant upto Havildar rank for one time (Rs 50,000); and serious diseases grants up to JCO rank for one time (Rs 1,50,000 maximum).

"In the last five years (2018-2023), grants worth approximately Rs 932 crores have been distributed to more than 3.7 lakh beneficiaries," CMDE HP Singh, secretary KSB, told ANI.

Singh said on the sidelines of an event organised by the KSB on Friday to honour veterans and kin of martyrs ahead of Armed Forces Flag Day. Since 1949, Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 throughout the country to honour the men in uniform, who bravely fought on our borders to safeguard its territorial integrity and laid down their lives.

In the financial year 2022-23, Singh further said, a grant of approximately Rs 250 crores has been distributed to more than 99,000 beneficiaries.

Apart from this, the officer said, institutional grants have also been given to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee and Mohali, Cheshire Home, Dehradun, Lucknow and Delhi and 36 War Memorial Hostels across the country.

"These grants have been increased from time to time," Singh stressed.

In the 31st KSB meeting held on April 11 this year in the national capital under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Singh said many steps were taken for the welfare of our soldiers, 'Veer Naaris' and their dependents.

Last year, Singh said, grants were raised for medical treatment from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000; vocational training for widows from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and serious diseases from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Also, a dedicated website for contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFD Fund) was launched during the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave held on November 29 last year by the Defence Minister to facilitate Public Sector Units, Corporates and normal citizens to contribute generously towards the noble cause of taking care of our soldiers and their dependents.

"We at KSB, under DESW, are committed to provide opportunities to all segments of Ex-Servicemen to improve their financial and social status through an inclusive, participatory and holistic approach," Singh added.

The KSB Secretariat functions under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence, vide a Government of India notification dated January 29, 2009.

Though the welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents is the joint responsibility of the Centre, the states and the Union Territories (UTs), the majority of the problems have to be resolved only by the states and the UTs.

Like the KSB at the Centre, the State and District Sainik Boards are responsible for policy formulation and implementation of resettlement and welfare schemes for ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents residing in their respective states, UTs and districts.

There are 34 State Sainik Boards and 412 District Sainik Boards in the country. The KSB Secretariat advises the Department of Sainik Welfare in the states and UTs on various matters pertaining to the welfare of ex-servicemen, widows, disabled soldiers and their wards. Advice is also rendered on various welfare schemes and their management from funds allotted by the governments of states, UTs and the Amalgamated Special Funds.