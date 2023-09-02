UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the successful launch of the country's first solar mission Aditya-L1.

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the spaceport located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Adityanath said, "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission was successfully launched today, symbolises the potential of 'New India' with the mission to serve the entire humanity. Many wishes for the complete success of this prestigious mission to become the 'new Sun' of the hopes of 140 crore countrymen under the leadership of the respected prime minister!"



"Along with the Moon, now the Sun will also witness the power of 'self-reliant India'. Hearty congratulations to the entire team including @isro!," Adityanath said.