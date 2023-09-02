Home / India News / UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of solar mission Aditya-L1

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the successful launch of the country's first solar mission Aditya-L1.

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday launched the country's ambitious solar mission Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The 44.4-metre-high Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) soared majestically at the prefixed time of 11.50 am from the spaceport located on the eastern coast about 135 kilometres from Chennai.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Adityanath said, "PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission was successfully launched today, symbolises the potential of 'New India' with the mission to serve the entire humanity. Many wishes for the complete success of this prestigious mission to become the 'new Sun' of the hopes of 140 crore countrymen under the leadership of the respected prime minister!"

"Along with the Moon, now the Sun will also witness the power of 'self-reliant India'. Hearty congratulations to the entire team including @isro!," Adityanath said.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Aditya-L1 LIVE: PM Modi, Congress congratulate Isro for successful launch

Aditya-L1 all set to launch at 11:50 am from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Hold LS-UP polls simultaneously before 'One Nation, One Election': Akhilesh

Ex-ISRO chief Rao's key role in Aditya-L1 mission's success recalled

First earth-bound firing to raise Aditya-L1 orbit tomorrow, says ISRO

G20 meet: 28-foot tall 'Nataraja' statue being installed at venue

Indian institutions made culture of resolving issues via dialogue: CJI

Topics :ISROUttar Pradeshspace

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story