Ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways has announced plans to operate a record 13,000 train services to cater to the anticipated 40 crore devotees attending the world's largest religious gathering. Among these, 3,134 will be special trains — nearly four and a half times the number of trains provided during the 2019 Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh. These special services will supplement the 10,000 regular trains, ensuring seamless travel for the massive influx of pilgrims, according to an official statement.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is a major Hindu event, attracting millions of pilgrims who come to bathe in the sacred river. Maha Kumbh started on January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj and will continue till February 26, 2025. The most important bathing rituals will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Short and long-distance trains

Indian Railways will run 1,869 short-distance trains, 706 long-distance trains, and 559 ring trains – a new service introduced this year to cater to very short travel distances. In total, railway infrastructure improvements worth Rs 5,000 crore have been made for the event, including the doubling of key railway lines.

To ensure smooth travel, special trains will run from various locations, including Una, Guntur, Jaynagar, and Moula Ali, with additional services for long and short-distance travel.

IRCTC’s medical assistance

The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has set up a temporary ‘tent city’ in Prayagraj, to provide accommodation for devotees. Additionally, medical booths and small hospitals have been established at all major stations. The trained staffed medical personnel will be available 24/7 to provide first aid and handle more serious health concerns of the visitors.

Focus on cleanliness and safety

Railway officials have emphasised that Indian Railways is prioritising cleanliness and passenger safety during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Western Railway will deploy 98 special trains to accommodate the influx of devotees. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers will assist passengers with travel arrangements.

The Kumbh Mela is held every three years in different locations, and Prayagraj’s version is considered the holiest of all. It draws devotees from across the globe, who believe that bathing in the holy rivers during this time will cleanse them of sins.

[With inputs from agencies]