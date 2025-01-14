On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu. In addition to Makar Sankranti, the people are celebrating the astronomical event known as "Uttarayan," which marks the sun's transition from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

In Hindu cosmology, it is regarded as an auspicious time. According to ancient Vedic beliefs, the sun's transition from Dakshinayana to Uttarayana is significant.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, PM Modi wishes the nation, hoping it would bring new energy and great fervour. In a post on social media X, he stated (in Hindi), “Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm into your life.”

PM Modi wrote on X greeting the nation on this occasion, “Have a wonderful Uttarayan! May this festival bring success and happiness in everyone’s lives.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes on Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt wishes to people on the Makar Sankranti. Taking to X, CM Yogi stated, “This is the living form of our eternal culture and faith. Today, on the auspicious occasion of the great festival of folk faith ‘Makar Sankranti’, congratulations to all the devotees who earned virtue by taking the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam in Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj!” (IANS)

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti?

One of the most important Hindu festivals is Makar Sankranti. It is a traditional celebration of new beginnings and the season of harvest. There are various regional customs associated with this festival, which is celebrated throughout India. It signifies hope and new beginnings as the Sun enters Capricorn (Makar Rashi).

Also Read

It also marks the start of a new agricultural cycle and the end of winter. On this auspicious day, people embrace wealth in the upcoming year and extend gratitude to nature for a plentiful crop. According to customs, it falls on January 14 every year.

Why do we celebrate Bihu?

One of Assam's much eagerly awaited holidays, Magh Bihu, also called Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is a colorful celebration of the harvest season that ushers in the new year. According to the Bengali Panjika, Magh Bihu, which falls in the first month of the year, is a time to celebrate Assam's rich agricultural tradition and to show appreciation for a plentiful harvest. But it is more than simply the harvest; it is a celebration that unites people and strengthens ties to the community via food, music, and customs.