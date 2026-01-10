UP teen's live 'suicide' on Facebook triggers alert, turns out to be prank

A 17-year-old girl went live on Facebook, apparently attempting suicide. The video, showing her consuming pills while a melancholic song played on, triggered an automatic alert from Meta AI to the Gorakhpur police, who rushed in only to find it was a prank.

She captioned the video, addressing it to her friends, "If I die, don't ask why I died. Just think for yourself what could have been the reason." Responding promptly upon receiving the alert, a police team traced her location and reached a rented room in the Gulriha area. During questioning, she revealed that the video was merely a prank for her friends, a police officer said.