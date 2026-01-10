SIR aimed at voter exclusion, not correction: Mamata writes to CEC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been turned into an exercise to exclude voters rather than correct records.

In her letter, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of political bias and high-handedness during the exercise.

"The hearing process has become largely mechanical, driven purely by technical data and completely devoid of the application of mind, sensitivity and human touch," she said in the three-page letter.

She said the exercise's aim seemed "neither of correction nor of inclusion... but solely of deletion and of exclusion".