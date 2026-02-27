Sikkim's Pakyong Airport to renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced that the Pakyong Airport, the lone such facility in the Himalayan state, will be renamed after freedom fighter Trilochan Pokhrel.

Trilochan Pokhrel, popularly known as "Gandhi Pokhrel" and considered the first independence activist from Sikkim, was actively involved in the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement, spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Tamang made the announcement while addressing the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the 'Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh', a tribal organisation at Rangpo ground close to the West Bengal border.

"The Pakyong Airport will be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport in honour of the freedom activist who belonged to the Khas, Chettri, Bahun community," the chief minister said.

Pakyong Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2018. On the 31st Foundation Day of the organisation, Tamang said this milestone stands as a testament to more than three decades of collective resolve, unwavering unity, and dedicated service towards the upliftment and well-being of the community. "Over the years, the Sangh has played a meaningful role in fostering solidarity, preserving our rich cultural heritage, and strengthening the bonds that connect us not only within the community but across the broader fabric of Sikkim," he said. Tamang said that Sikkim has always been known for its harmony in diversity, where different communities live together with mutual respect and shared aspirations.