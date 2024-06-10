UP govt steps up land acquisition for Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor

The Uttar Pradesh government is aggressively acquiring land for the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) to make the state a key investment destination.

AKIC, which comprises two nodes at Agra and Prayagraj districts, will span across 20 cities in seven states like Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The corridor encompasses one of the most densely populated regions in the world and supports nearly 40 per cent of India’s population inhabiting comparatively economically weaker districts.

AKIC is proposed to be developed in swathes of land flanking the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Claiming that the state will directly benefit from the AKIC project, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure that there is no shortage of land for the mega project.

“Maintain continuous communication with the Centre for the project. This industrial corridor will give new heights to the state’s development,” he said.

AKIC is aimed at ushering in expansion of infrastructure and industry in the seven states falling along its route for catalysing industrial growth and job creation.

The CM also tasked officials for time-bound resolution of matters pertaining to industry to boost the confidence of investors in the state’s ‘doing business’ ecosystem.

The state is promoting various infra projects, such as freight corridors, dry ports, expressways, airports, highways, waterways, and logistics hubs.

Meanwhile, a Bank of America (BoA) delegation met UP Additional Chief Secretary and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh in Lucknow to explore investment opportunities.

Singh said the state had emerged as a preferred investment destination for both domestic and global companies across sectors.

“UP is India’s most favoured business destination owing to its rich cultural heritage and favourable business environment. The improved law and order has significantly contributed to creating a conducive environment for business and investment,” he said.

The BoA delegation explored a multitude of investment avenues across sectors such as agriculture, tourism, energy, and healthcare.

“The delegation expressed a strong interest in contributing to the state’s dynamic growth, recognising its strategic importance as a key investment destination in India,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the government is aggressively showcasing its industrial and FDI policies to attract global corporations. The state garnered investment proposals to the tune of Rs 40 trillion at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.