Looking forward to work with Canada based on mutual understanding: PM Modi

Canada ready to work with the new Indian government to advance the ties if they are anchored to human rights, said Justin Trudeau. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
The unease in India-Canada ties was on display when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to a congratulatory message from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and said New Delhi looks forward to working with Ottawa based on mutual understanding and respect for "each other's concerns".

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

"Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

In his June 6 message, Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with the new Indian government to advance the ties if they are anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

"Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples ?anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," the Canadian prime minister said.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

There have been instances of pro-Khalistani elements threatening to harm Indian diplomats.

Days after Trudeau's allegations last year, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

