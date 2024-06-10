Jewellery worth Rs 300 sold to US resident for Rs 6 crore in Jaipur

A US national was swindled into purchasing fake jewellery valued at Rs 6 crore from a shop in Jaipur. Following the intervention of the US Embassy, Jaipur Police have initiated an investigation, while the shop owner and his son remain at large.

Cherish, a US resident, bought the jewellery from a shop in Johri Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of the Manak Chowk police station in Jaipur. In April, she showcased the jewellery at an exhibition in the US, where it was discovered to be counterfeit.

Upon returning to Jaipur to confront the shop owners, Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav, Cherish was dismissed, and her allegations were ignored. On May 18, she filed a complaint against the shop owners at Manak Chowk police station. In retaliation, the accused lodged a false case against her.

Distressed by these developments, Cherish sought assistance from the US Embassy. With the embassy's intervention, Jaipur Police began investigating the matter and uncovered the fraudulent sale of fake jewellery. While the father and son duo are currently absconding, the individual who issued the fake certificate has been arrested.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused sold silver jewellery with gold polish, valued at Rs 300, to the foreigner for Rs 6 crore. They also provided her with a certificate of authenticity. Nand Kishore, who issued the fake certificate, has been arrested, and a search is underway for the absconding father and son,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police North Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said.

Police further revealed that the accused recently purchased a flat worth Rs 3 crore in the C Scheme area of Jaipur. Special teams have been formed to locate and apprehend the absconding accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.