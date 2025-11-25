UP govt suspends 9 officials in Maharajganj as stubble burning cases rise

Maharajganj administration has suspended nine lekhpals for alleged negligence over continuous rise in stubble burning cases, officials said on Tuesday.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to the sub-divisional officers of four tehsils, the deputy director of agriculture and station house officers of several police stations, they said.

Notices have additionally been sent to multiple village heads.

According to the officials, 40 combine harvesters found violating paddy-cutting guidelines have been seized, and fines amounting to several lakhs of rupees was imposed.

Maharajganj currently tops Uttar Pradesh in stubble burning incidents, with 380 cases recorded so far.

Despite awareness campaigns and intensified enforcement, officials said the expected decline in cases has not been observed.