Home / India News / UP govt suspends 9 officials in Maharajganj as stubble burning cases rise

UP govt suspends 9 officials in Maharajganj as stubble burning cases rise

Show-cause notices have also been issued to the sub-divisional officers of four tehsils, the deputy director of agriculture and station house officers of several police stations, they said

Stubble Burning, Stubble
Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Maharajganj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharajganj administration has suspended nine lekhpals for alleged negligence over continuous rise in stubble burning cases, officials said on Tuesday.

Show-cause notices have also been issued to the sub-divisional officers of four tehsils, the deputy director of agriculture and station house officers of several police stations, they said.

Notices have additionally been sent to multiple village heads.

According to the officials, 40 combine harvesters found violating paddy-cutting guidelines have been seized, and fines amounting to several lakhs of rupees was imposed.

Maharajganj currently tops Uttar Pradesh in stubble burning incidents, with 380 cases recorded so far.

Despite awareness campaigns and intensified enforcement, officials said the expected decline in cases has not been observed.

District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma has been holding daily review meetings with officials to devise strategies to curb the practice, given the environmental and health hazards associated with it.

He has also been visiting villages to make farmers aware of the dangers of burning crop residue.

Sharma said around 90 per cent of the district's farmers grow paddy, and most instances of stubble burning are being reported from these areas.

Action has been taken against several individuals so far, and fines totalling nearly Rs 16 lakh have been imposed.

The administration said both the awareness drive and strict action will continue in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Results of Maharashtra's 57 local body polls hinge on quota case ruling: SC

How to fill and submit SIR form online: Step-by-step complete voter guide

'Centuries-old wounds healing,' says PM Modi on Ayodhya visit

New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

Delhi HC allows ED to attach illegal betting money in ₹2,400 crore scam

Topics :Stubble burningUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story