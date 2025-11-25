Delhi HC allows ED to attach illegal betting money in ₹2,400 crore scam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) can treat money and properties derived from cricket betting using forgery, cheating or criminal conspiracy as proceeds of crime in a money laundering case, the Mint reported. The Delhi High Court on Monday held that the(ED) can treat money and properties derived from cricket betting using forgery, cheating or criminal conspiracy as proceeds of crime in a money laundering case, the Mint reported.

A Bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar issued the order while dismissing petitions challenging the probe agency’s provisional attachment orders issued more than a decade ago in an alleged multi-crore international cricket betting scam.

high court. ALSO READ: ED raids premises linked to WinZO, Gamezkraft in money laundering probe In September 2015, the ED provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth around ₹20 crore belonging to the accused, followed by a show-cause notice the next month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The accused later contested both actions before the

"For instance, if a person acquires any immovable property through acts of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy and thereafter utilises such property for a downstream activity, such as conducting an unlicensed real-estate business which is not a scheduled offence, the proceeds generated from the latter activity nonetheless constitute 'proceeds of crime' under Section 2(1) (u) of the PMLA," the order stated. It further added that it is because the taint attached to the property at its very inception, originated from a criminal activity relatable to a scheduled offence, persists throughout its subsequent use. ALSO READ: Delhi HC grants interim relief to Elon Musk's Tesla in trademark dispute

What is the case about? The order noted that the ED’s action stems from an alleged international cricket betting and hawala racket run through the United Kingdom-based website Betfair.com. According to the agency, the operation was being managed from a farmhouse near Vadodara by Girish ‘Tommy’ Patel and his associates. Acting on intelligence inputs, the ED carried out searches in May 2015 at the farmhouse and at the homes of key associates, recovering cash, digital records and documents linked to illegal betting and unauthorised money transfers, the order noted. The searches also uncovered SIM cards procured using forged identities, prompting the Vadodara Police to register an FIR for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.