How to fill and submit SIR form online: Step-by-step complete voter guide

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form is now available online, with the entire digital process being handled directly by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Unlike the offline method, electors are not required to download any documents. They can simply access a dedicated link on the ECI or CEO West Bengal website — or use the ECINET app — to fill in and submit their details.

ALSO READ: SIR form deadline Dec 4, not Nov 26: Kerala chief electoral officer The digital submission process has been designed to be user-friendly and hassle-free. Voters can begin by visiting the portal’s Services tab, where a dedicated option for the SIR enumeration form is clearly displayed. By selecting it, users can enter their details online and complete the electoral roll update without having to go through any physical paperwork.

How to fill out the SIR form online?

Voters must choose the "Fill Enumeration Form" option after logging in through the Voters' Service Portal (voters.eci.gov.in) to access the form.

The portal automatically retrieves the elector's information after the user selects the state and inputs their EPIC (2025) number. The login process is finished when an OTP is issued to the associated mobile number.

Voters must select one of three options under the SOP: whether their name was on the prior SIR roll, whether their parents' names were there, or whether neither was. Depending on this choice, the portal either shows the voter's prior SIR information or requests relevant data from the user for validation.

The online system creates a preview of the completed enumeration form after these checks are finished, allowing users to check their entries. The last stage is Aadhaar verification, which is followed by a statement attesting to the accuracy of the data provided.

How to download the voter list?

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India and press here for the direct link.

Once the window opens, you will witness an option which says "PDF E-Roll".

After pressing on the link, a page containing the link to the electoral roll of the state will display. Press on the state where you are registered as a voter.

Press on the state in which you reside. You will be routed to a list of districts which fall under that state. Press on the district in which you reside.

After entering the name of the district, you will be given a list of constituency names on the page. Press on the constituency name from which you are registered to vote.

You will witness a list of polling stations belonging to that constituency. Pick the option 'Final Roll' next to your polling station.

You should be able to witness the voting list and download the voter ID.

You can also view your name on the voters' list by filling in your EPIC card details. You will require your EPIC number for the search.

About the SIR form online

The Election Commission of India is directly in charge of the new digital system, which attempts to simplify the verification procedure, cut down on paperwork, and guarantee that each voter enters their personal information via a safe, identity-verified workflow.

The SOP states that only the elector may complete the online SIR form for themselves because it needs an e-signature based on Aadhaar.

According to the SOP, the cell number associated with the elector's EPIC must be operational for OTP verification, and the name on the EPIC (2025) must precisely match the Aadhaar e-sign tool. The SOP requires that an elector update their cellphone number by submitting Form 8 if it is not connected to the EPIC.