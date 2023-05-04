Home / India News / UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

UP CM Adityanath became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal casting his vote at 7.01 am

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
UP local body elections: CM Aditynath first to cast vote in his booth

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, following his mantra of 'pehle matdaan, phir jalpaan' (voting before breakfast), became the first voter of his booth at Gorakhnath Kanya Prathmik Vidyalaya near Jhulelal casting his vote at 7.01 am.

"It is not only our right but also our duty and responsibility, as we could use our vote in urban local body elections and contribute to make the city smart and safe," Adityanath told reporters.

"The weather is pleasant in May. I think it's God's blessing so that people can elect a good urban government and can cast their votes. The State Election Commission has made all the necessary arrangements to conduct the elections. I appeal to all to cast their votes," he said.

Voting for the first phase of urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh began Thursday morning.

The voting, which commenced at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm, officials said.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), voters in 37 districts will exercise their franchise in the first phase of the polls to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors, and 820 corporators.

These elections will pose a key test for the parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

More than 2.40 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase, officials said, adding that all the posts are being contested on party symbols.

Also Read

President Murmu to witness Navy's Operational Demonstration in Vizag

Society living in harmony can achieve progress: Mallikarjun Kharge

UP govt to provide transport facilities to attend Mela at Gorakhnath Temple

Reinstallation of loudspeakers at religious places unacceptable: Adityanath

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, says Congress

Topics :Uttar PradeshAdityanath

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story