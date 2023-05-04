Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

On Thursday morning, the town of Chamoli in Uttarakhand was shaken by an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Today, Chamoli in Uttarakhand was struck by a moderate earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale. At 9:50 a.m., the quake struck the region and has a depth of 5 km. The earthquake's longitude and latitude were reported to be 79.23 and 30.49, respectively.
“A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on April 5, 2023, at 09:50:30 IST, Lat: 30.49 & Long: 79.23, Depth: 5 Km, Place: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology tweeted on Thursday.



Earthquake in Uttrakhand: Overview
Individuals in Uttarakhand are in the habit of experiencing gentle earthquakes consistently. Three earthquakes occurred within 12 hours in March in the hilly state known for its scenic beauty. 


There have been no reports of casualties in the area as of yet. Uttarakhand is known to be in an earthquake-prone region known as a seismological volatile zone. Scientists believe that the hilly state is also a threat to massive earthquakes in addition to mild earthquakes. In the past, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, based in Hyderabad, issued a warning that Uttarakhand might experience a "massive earthquake." The warning was issued in February of this year, and it also covered the Joshimath region, which was still sinking.
Extraordinary earthquakes of magnitude more grand than 8.0 on the Richter scale can make huge harm to the state, which is additionally battling with events of land subsidence in a few of its parts. Rampant construction, deforestation and landslides are likewise considered factors in the state and carry the capability of aggravating the circumstance driven by high-intensity earthquakes.

Also Read

Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town

Joshimath 'sinking': Admin asks residents to move to relief centres

Chamoli DM submits settlement plan for displaced people of Joshimath

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, says Congress

SC allows Kanimozhi's plea, quashes petition challenging her election

Congress slams govt after protesting wrestlers allege manhandling by cops

Topics :Earthquake WarningEarthquake predictionUttarakhand

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story