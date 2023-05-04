Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

Today, Chamoli in Uttarakhand was struck by a moderate earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale. At 9:50 a.m., the quake struck the region and has a depth of 5 km. The earthquake's longitude and latitude were reported to be 79.23 and 30.49, respectively.

Individuals in Uttarakhand are in the habit of experiencing gentle earthquakes consistently. Three earthquakes occurred within 12 hours in March in the hilly state known for its scenic beauty.

Extraordinary earthquakes of magnitude more grand than 8.0 on the Richter scale can make huge harm to the state, which is additionally battling with events of land subsidence in a few of its parts. Rampant construction, deforestation and landslides are likewise considered factors in the state and carry the capability of aggravating the circumstance driven by high-intensity earthquakes.

There have been no reports of casualties in the area as of yet. Uttarakhand is known to be in an earthquake-prone region known as a seismological volatile zone. Scientists believe that the hilly state is also a threat to massive earthquakes in addition to mild earthquakes. In the past, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, based in Hyderabad, issued a warning that Uttarakhand might experience a "massive earthquake." The warning was issued in February of this year, and it also covered the Joshimath region, which was still sinking.