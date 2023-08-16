UP plans to strengthen EV charging infra on expressways, highways

Uttar Pradesh is planning to boost its charging network on highways and expressways to become a major electric vehicle (EV) and battery hub in South Asia.

The state has the highest number of EV registrations with around 25 per cent of total EVs in the country. Top Indian multinational companies, including Adani Group and Hinduja Group, are expressing interest to invest almost Rs 3,500 crore in the state’s charging infrastructure, EV parks, etc.

The state plans to expand its existing EV portfolio of about 575,000 EVs, largely dominated by 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers, by adding cars and commercial vehicles.

“Our policies, including UP EV Manufacturing & Mobility Policy 2022, are designed to attract investment, promote sustainable transport solutions, and create a thriving ecosystem for electric vehicles and associated industries,” UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said.

The UP transport department has already launched an EV purchase subsidy portal—upevsubsidy.in, to facilitate buyers.

“This includes 100 per cent road tax and registration fees exemption during the first three years on all segments of EVs purchased and registered in UP,” said Abhishek Prakash, chief executive officer, Invest UP.

Hinduja Group, in its partnership with the state, has pledged to aid an annual procurement of 2,500 electric buses for a period of 3-5 years. Adani Group is planning to build an extensive charging network with an investment proposal of Rs 1,000 crore over a span of five years.

E-Risha has proposed to develop EV parks spanning 300+ acres of land in UP with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore over three years, followed by an additional Rs 1,000 crore thereafter.

Tata Power is also seeking an opportunity to set up robust EV charging networks across the state.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has envisaged developing the western and central UP region as EV hubs owing to expressways and proximity to the National Capital Region (NCR).

Under the UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, the Yogi government has set the target of garnering Rs 30,000 crore of fresh investment and generating a million fresh job opportunities.