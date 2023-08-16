Home / India News / Election Commissioner flags threat of fake news at international conference

Election Commissioner flags threat of fake news at international conference

Goel addressed the participants on "Mapping election management bodies (EMBs) coordination and communication with technology and social media companies"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arun Goel, Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Election Commissioner Arun Goel participated in an international conference focused on "Preserving Information Integrity and Public Trust in Elections" where he flagged the issue of fake news.

The conference held in Brasilia from August 14 to 15 was hosted by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the Tribunal Superior Eleitoral, Brazil, the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday.

Goel addressed the participants on "Mapping election management bodies (EMBs) coordination and communication with technology and social media companies".

He shared insights, experiences and the measures taken by the EC to preserve information integrity in the digital age for conduct of free and fair elections, including the Voluntary Code of Ethics for Social Media companies, which is operational since 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While elaborating on the challenges of fake news during elections in the fast evolving communication and technology landscape, Goel urged EMBs to come together to devise global guidelines and a code for social media companies to safeguard the sanctity of elections, according to the poll panel.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

NGO moves SC against appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Influencers are rising, but companies in a fix over their fake followers

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Arun Goel as EC: SC bench recuses from hearing plea challenging appointment

NHAI sets up unit to review design, construction of bridges, structures

Free bus travel for women to continue in Karnataka: Minister Reddy

Article 370: SC asks if Parl can enact law to divide J&K into two UTs

Govt keeping close watch on flood situation, rescue ops underway: Punjab CM

10,000 new Self Help Group will be set up in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Topics :Election Commission of India

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story