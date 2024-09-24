UP restaurants asked to install CCTVs, eateries to display name of owners

Taking cognisance of incidents of spitting and mixing of urine in eatables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed that the name and address of operators, proprietors and managers should be mandatorily displayed at all food centres. He also directed that chefs and waiters should wear masks and gloves, besides making installation of CCTV cameras in hotels and restaurants mandatory. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing a high-level meeting here, Adityanath said the presence of human waste in food items was disgusting and ordered strict action against those who adulterate food items with human waste or dirty things, an official statement said.

On September 12, a purported video showing a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the facility's owner.

Last week, a juice vendor in Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly serving fruit juices mixed with urine to customers. In June, two men were arrested in Noida for allegedly selling juice contaminated with their spits.

In view of such incidents, the chief minister has also given instructions for thorough investigation, verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and related establishments in the state.

Instructions were also given to amend the rules as per the need while ensuring the health safety of the general public.

Adiyanath said, "Dhabas, restaurants and food establishments should be thoroughly investigated and police verification of every employee should be done and necessary amendments should also be made in the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure the purity and sanctity of food items."



According to the statement, now it will be mandatory to display the name and address of the operator, proprietor, manager, etc. at the food centres.

"Now whether it is a chef or a waiter, they will have to wear masks and gloves and it will be mandatory to install CCTVs in hotels/restaurants," the chief minister said.

In the meeting, Adityanath said in recent times, incidents of adulteration of food items like juice, pulses and roti with human waste and dirty things have been seen in various parts of the country.

"Such incidents are gruesome and have an adverse effect on the health of the common man. Such efforts cannot be accepted at all," he said.

Concrete arrangements are necessary to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that by running a statewide intensive campaign, verification of all the employees working at food establishments, including their operators, should be done.

The chief minister said this action should be completed quickly by a joint team of Food Safety and Drug Administration, police and local administration.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered food stalls and fruit vendors along Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of shop owners. The government argued the directive, which was criticised by a section of people, was aimed at promoting transparency and informed choice of kanwariyas regarding the food they eat.

Meanwhile, Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Food Security and Drug Administration, said, "Orders have been issued that all the shops will be probed, CCTV cameras will be installed, employees of eateries have to wear mask and gloves. What is the benefit of hiding one's identity?"



The opposition parties have criticised the government's move.

Ravidas Mehrotra, SP MLA from Lucknow Central, said, "The move is aimed at reducing the sale of people from the Dalit, backward and minority communities. Hence, this dictatorial step has been taken."



"In 2022 assembly elections, the SP had promised that it will come up with 'samajwadi' canteens, where clean and adequate food could be purchased at Rs 10 per plate. If the intention of the CM is right, then shops and dhabas should be opened by the government, where a person could get a full meal for Rs 10," he said.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "The GSTIN number in the nameplate of the hotel/eatery owner already contains all the details, and the government has them. And as far as edible items are concerned, their testing should be done. The wrongful practice of taking money every month virtually from every shop should be corrected first.