UP to partner private sector investor to develop 1,000 ecotourism villages

According to UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, the state will provide a subsidy of 25 per cent for construction of guest houses

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Representative Image (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will partner private sector investors to develop 1,000 ecotourism villages across the state. This will also help create local job opportunities. 

According to UP tourism minister Jaiveer Singh, the state will provide a subsidy of 25 per cent for construction of guest houses.

“The subsidy will be higher (30 per cent) if the guest houses in the ecotourism villages are set up by women entrepreneurs or those belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) category,” he said, adding the government will invest Rs 100 crore in promoting ecotourism.

Topics :Uttar PradeshtourismUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

