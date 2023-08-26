Home / India News / Upcoming Manipur assembly session just an eyewash, says Congress

Upcoming Manipur assembly session just an eyewash, says Congress

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday said the upcoming assembly session on August 29 is just an eyewash and not in public interest

Press Trust of India Imphal
Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday said the upcoming assembly session on August 29 is just an eyewash and not in public interest.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan here, Okram said, "I attended the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) today (Saturday) and learnt that the session will be just for a day. Since it is a constitutional obligation to hold a session before September 2, Tuesday's session has been called."

"The agenda is going to be obituary references," Okram said, adding, "In my experience, on a day when obituary references are taken up, no other business is discussed."

Members of the BAC held a meeting to discuss the time allocation of business for the one-day session.

"As a member of the committee, I suggested that the session be held at least for five days to discuss the unprecedented situation in the state. The opposition has just four or five members. We are not here to criticise the government, but discuss issues of public interest," Okram added.

"The one-day session by the government is to avoid a constitutional crisis, Okram said, adding, "Having a session for a day is not in public interest.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Centre to act against Twitter on video of Manipur women being paraded naked

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

What could not happen in 60 years, PM Modi did it in 8 years: Anurag Thakur

G20 Summit: 'Tourist Police' trained in soft skills to assist visitors

No of micro irrigation schemes up 1.42 million between 2013-14 and 2017-18

'Shobha yatra' in Mewat on Aug 28, no need of admin permission: VHP

Maha CM to hold meet to find relief for onion farmers' woes: Mahajan

Topics :ManipurManipur govtBJPCongress

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story