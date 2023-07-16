Home / India News / Updated Indo-France document has no mention of Scorpene submarine deal

Updated Indo-France document has no mention of Scorpene submarine deal

People aware of the matter said the joint document that is available on the ministry's website was agreed on by both countries and the same text is on the French website too

A version of the India-France joint document issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) late on Friday referred to an agreement for procuring three Scorpene submarines but this portion didn't figure in an updated version.

The document titled "Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations" noted that two sides welcomed the agreement between Mazgaon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group for the construction of three additional submarines under the P-75 programme.

However, the version available now on the MEA's website does not have that portion.

People aware of the matter said the joint document that is available on the ministry's website was agreed on by both countries and the same text is on the French website too.

They said it seemed some earlier negotiating text got uploaded on the ministry's website for a short while.

That was not an agreed text in any way, said one of the people.

