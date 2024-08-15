Upholding pride, Odisha to reach pinnacle of development: CM Majhi

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state has embarked on a journey for change and development while upholding its Ashmita' (pride). After hoisting the Tricolour and taking a salute from the security forces during the Independence Day celebration at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here, Majhi also announced several development programmes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Today is a very important day for Odisha. The state has embarked on a path of change. The people of Odisha have left the path of propaganda," the chief minister said. This is the first Independence Day function under the BJP government in the state.

While paying tribute to the great sons and daughters of the soil who sacrificed for the nation, Majhi said, Odisha has vowed to reach the pinnacle of development with Asmita (pride) and Swaviman (self-respect)."



Noting that he does not believe in showing big dreams to the people, Majhi said he is committed to fulfil promises made to the state.

For the sake of my land, I know how to fight, he said.

More From This Section

The chief minister said that his government has set a goal to reach a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 and a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

To achieve this target, there will be massive industrial development in the state, in which the semiconductor industry will play a major role, Majhi said adding that the next two decades will be a golden chapter in the history of Odisha.

"We have also taken up a programme to develop 500 tribal villages under the 'Ideal Tribal Village' scheme in the next five years," Majhi said.

He also announced that the state government has decided to build a new multipurpose stadium at Rs 1,000 crore. It will have has Indoor Velodrome, Mountain Biking, Swimming Pool, Football Ground, Archery Arena, Badminton Court and Fitness Park, in which players as well as the general public can practice.

The state government has taken steps to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts in government services. Along with that, in the next 5 years, a wide range of employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Odisha, he said.

Majhi also announced that the state government will provide pensions, free health care and free bus passes for those who were jailed under the MISA Act in 1975.

He said that the state government is preparing two vision documents - one for 2036 when Odisha becomes 100 years old, and another for 2047, the year India's independence completes 100 years.

The definition of freedom is broad. Economic freedom is very important along with political freedom. Apart from this, our intellectual freedom and spiritual freedom are also important, he said.

Stating that Odisha's aim is to emerge as a gateway to East and South East Asia, the chief minister said his government will develop the port and port-based industries.

The chief minister mentioned that the state has integrated Ayushman Bharat scheme with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojan to ensure that no eligible individual is deprived of quality healthcare service.

Lauding the Indian hockey team's bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, Majhi said the state is proud of Amit Rohidas, the Odia player of the hockey team.

While mentioning that Odisha has extended its sponsorship of the Indian hockey team till 2036, Majhi said the state has decided to launch 'Khel Ratna Khoja Abhiyan' to promote talented sportspersons of the state.