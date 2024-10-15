UPSC deaths: Delhi court to consider charge sheet against CEO, 5 others

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court is going to consider the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Rajinder Nagar Coaching Center deaths case. The case pertains to deaths of three UPSC aspirants when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded on July 27 this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against six accused persons including CEO Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, buliding owners Parvinder Singh, Tejinder Singh, Harvinder, Sarabjit Singh. SUV's driver Manuj Kathuria has not been named in the charge sheet.

The accused have been charge sheeted under sections related to criminal conspiracy and culpable Homicide under BNS.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) is to consider the charge sheet filed against six accused persons.

On September 23, the Rouse Avenue court had granted interim bail to CEO Abhisek Gupta and Coordinator Deshpal Singh. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted interim bail to 4 co-owners Sarabjit Singh, Tejinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Parvinder Singh.

On August 2, Delhi High Court had transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on August 1 had granted bail to Manuj Kathuria, the driver of the SUV. The vehicle has also been released to Manuj Kathuria after court's September 4 order.