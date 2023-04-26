Home / India News / UPSRTC ticketing website hacked, may take up to 10 days to restore it

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said

Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Cyber thugs hacked the ticket booking website of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) early Wednesday and it will take up to 10 days to completely restore it, the government said.

The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am due to which the ticketing system was affected and efforts are underway to restore it, the government said in a statement.

M/s Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has deployed a team of experts to recover data from the website and has sought a week's time to set up a new server to restore the online ticketing services, it said.

The company has also filed a case in this matter at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said.

"The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours," it said.

The government has decided to do a third party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

