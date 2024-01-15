Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away at 71 due to cardiac arrest in Lucknow

Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away on Sunday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, after a cardiac arrest.

Munawwar Rana was 71 years old at the time of his death. The Urdu poet had been suffering from lung and throat infections from the last few years. He was receiving treatment regularly due to kidney problems, so he had to undergo dialysis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Munawwar Rana was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Mendanta in Lucknow and then SGPGI, where he took his last breath at 11 pm on Sunday.

He used to live with his wife, four daughters and one son.

About Munawwar Rana Munawwar Rana was born in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, He was widely recognised for his contribution to Urdu literature and poetry. His ghazals and poems resonate with his Indian audiences as he used Hindi and Awadi words, more than Persian and Arabic.

His most popular poem was 'Maa,' which celebrated the virtues of a mother in traditional ghazal form.

He received several honours for his work in the form of literature including the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his poetry book 'Shahdaba'.

Other awards are the

Ameer Khusro Award,

Ghalib Award,

Dr Zakir Hussain Award,

Mir Taqi Mir Award and

The Saraswati Samaj Award

His work has been translated into several languages. Munawwar Rana was also very active in Uttar Pradesh's politics as his daughter Sumaiya is an active member of the Samajwadi Party which is led by Akhilesh Yadav.

He often used to be in the headlines for his controversial remarks. Recently, he favoured the Taliban and compared it with Maharishi Valmiki.

He appeared in support of Samuel Paty's murder over a controversy about Prophet Mohammad in Paris 2020.

Munawwar Rana's son was arrested by Rae Bareli police in August 2021 for allegedly having staged a shootout against himself in June to frame his uncle and cousin.

Munawwar accused former Chief Justice of India, Rajan Gogoi, of selling himself to deliver the Ayodhya verdict. He also mentioned that it was not justice, but an order.

Munawwar Rana’s 10 popular shayari

1. ishq hai to ishq kā iz.hār honā chāhiye aap ko chehre se bhī bīmār honā chāhiye

2. bādshāhoñ ko sikhāyā hai qalandar honā aap āsān samajhte haiñ munavvar honā

3. ham ko ma.alūm hai shohrat kī bulandī ham ne qabr kī miTTī kā dekhā hai barābar honā

4. mumkin hai hameñ gaañv bhī pahchān na paa.e bachpan meñ hī ham ghar se kamāne nikal aa.e

5. ab tere bulāne se bhī ham aa nahīñ sakte

ham tujh se bahut aage zamāne nikal aa.e

6. chaltī phirtī huī ā.ankhoñ se azaañ dekhī hai

maiñ ne jannat to nahīñ dekhī hai maañ dekhī hai

7. abhī zinda hai maañ merī mujhe kuchh bhī nahīñ hogā

maiñ ghar se jab nikaltā huuñ duā bhī saath chaltī hai

8. is tarah mere gunāhoñ ko vo dho detī hai

maañ bahut ġhusse meñ hotī hai to ro detī hai

9. kisī ko ghar milā hisse meñ yā koī dukāñ aa.ī

maiñ ghar meñ sab se chhoTā thā mire hisse meñ maañ aa.ī

10. so jaate haiñ fōtpath pe aḳhbār bichhā kar

mazdūr kabhī niiñd kī golī nahīñ khāte