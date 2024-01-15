Sachin Tendulkar reacts on his viral deepfake video endorsing mobile app

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is deepfake technology? Deepfake artificial intelligence(AI) is a type of emerging technology, which is used to create convincing deceptive image, audio and video footage. “The underlying technology can replace faces, manipulate facial expressions, synthesise faces, and synthesise speech. Deepfakes can depict someone appearing to say or do something that they in fact never said or did and are aimed at spreading misinformation,” the United States’ Government Accountability Office (GAO) explains.
Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video goes viral In the fake video, Tendulkar is seen endorsing a mobile application 'Aviator' as he says his daughter (Sara Tendulkar) also plays it. The video further depicts Tendulkar as saying that it's also very easy to make money via the application and can be easily downloaded on smartphones.
Rashmika Mandana's deepfake video sparked row Notably, Tendulkar is not the first celebrity to have fallen victim to the concerning AI trend. In November last year, a viral deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandana also surfaced online, raising concerns about privacy rights as AI increasingly integrates with social media.
(With PTI inputs)