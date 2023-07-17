Home / India News / Urination case: Accused's wife moves HC against NSA, notice issued to state

Urination case: Accused's wife moves HC against NSA, notice issued to state

She also contended that her husband had not committed any serious crime barring some petty offences in the past

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a two-week returnable notice to the state on a petition seeking that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) invoked against a person who allegedly urinated on a tribal man in Sidhi district be revoked.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vishal Mishra served notices to the state and the Sidhi collector seeking their reply. The case has been listed for hearing on August 1.

In her writ petition, Kanchan Shukla stated that NSA was invoked unlawfully against her husband Pravesh Shukla, who has been in jail post arrest a day after the video showing him urinating on the tribal man surfaced on July 4.

Her plea said Pravesh Shukla was an activist of a political party and the opposition had created an atmosphere and narrative against him.

She also contended that her husband had not committed any serious crime barring some petty offences in the past.

She said in her plea that provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were available for the offence Pravesh Shukla has been accused of.

NSA, which was invoked on July 5, was against Article 21 (No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law) of the Constitution, the plea said.

Also Read

Air India says staff made error of judgment in handling urination incident

AI urination case: Pilots' body mulls legal course after pilot suspended

Death toll rises to 14, 60 injured in bus accident in MP's Sidhi district

Urination incident: Air India imposes 4-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra

Urination incident on American Airline NY-Delhi flight, action being taken

Ordinance promulgated as officers targeted by Delhi govt: Centre to SC

Home ministry sets up helpdesk for NGOs registered under FCRA: Officials

Taking selfies near Yamuna, Hindon can be fatal: Noida DM urges caution

WFI elections delayed further as Gauhati HC fixes Jul 28 for next hearing

Will go back to GST Council to reconsider tax on online gaming: MoS IT

Topics :Madhya PradeshHigh CourtNational Securitycourt

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story