Home / India News / Taking selfies near Yamuna, Hindon can be fatal: Noida DM urges caution

Taking selfies near Yamuna, Hindon can be fatal: Noida DM urges caution

On Sunday, two young men aged 17 and 21 drowned in Yamuna while bathing in the overflowing river in Greater Noida's Dankaur area. The duo's bodies were fished out on Monday

Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday urged people to take caution over the next 72 hours and stay away from venturing near Yamuna and Hindon rivers, saying activities like taking selfies can turn fatal.

Verma said the level of water in Yamuna has come down in the past two days but the weather department has issued an alert for the next 72 hours predicting rain in mountains in the north and in the adjoining state of Haryana.

In view of this situation, there is also a chance of water level rising in Yamuna and Hindon. The district administration has issued a warning for the next 72 hours. It is advisable that people and villagers living near the rivers take caution and stay at safe locations, he said.

In any case, people should not try to go into the rivers or near the rivers. On Sunday, we received information that some people tried to take bath in flooded areas and also tried to take selfies. This could be fatal. I appeal to every resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar to stay alert in the next 72 hours as water level of rivers can rise, the DM said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, is located between Yamuna and Hindon rivers, both of which have been overflowing in the wake of incessant rains in the recent past and opening of dams on upper reaches in the north.

On Sunday, two young men aged 17 and 21 drowned in Yamuna while bathing in the overflowing river in Greater Noida's Dankaur area. The duo's bodies were fished out on Monday.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has been hit by floods. According to official figures updated Sunday night, 8,710 people, including the 4,748 displaced, have been impacted by the floods in the district. The floods have also displaced 6,308 animals.

The displaced people have been kept at shelter homes which have been created by converting community centres where, the district administration said, free meals, snacks and medication facilities are being provided.

Some people, who were rescued from the low-lying floodplains, were also staying in make-shift tarpaulin camps on the Pushta (embankment) road near Nagli Wajidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida, less than 500 metres from a major shelter home.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

WFI elections delayed further as Gauhati HC fixes Jul 28 for next hearing

Will go back to GST Council to reconsider tax on online gaming: MoS IT

ED raids TN minister K Ponmudy, his MP son, DMK dubs action as 'vendetta'

Contingent that participated in Bastille Day made India proud: Army chief

Stronger roads from steel waste along border in Arunachal: Jitendra Singh

Topics :Yamunanoidaflood

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story