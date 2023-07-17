Taking selfies near Yamuna, Hindon can be fatal: Noida DM urges caution

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday urged people to take caution over the next 72 hours and stay away from venturing near Yamuna and Hindon rivers, saying activities like taking selfies can turn fatal.

Verma said the level of water in Yamuna has come down in the past two days but the weather department has issued an alert for the next 72 hours predicting rain in mountains in the north and in the adjoining state of Haryana.

In view of this situation, there is also a chance of water level rising in Yamuna and Hindon. The district administration has issued a warning for the next 72 hours. It is advisable that people and villagers living near the rivers take caution and stay at safe locations, he said.

In any case, people should not try to go into the rivers or near the rivers. On Sunday, we received information that some people tried to take bath in flooded areas and also tried to take selfies. This could be fatal. I appeal to every resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar to stay alert in the next 72 hours as water level of rivers can rise, the DM said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, is located between Yamuna and Hindon rivers, both of which have been overflowing in the wake of incessant rains in the recent past and opening of dams on upper reaches in the north.

On Sunday, two young men aged 17 and 21 drowned in Yamuna while bathing in the overflowing river in Greater Noida's Dankaur area. The duo's bodies were fished out on Monday.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has been hit by floods. According to official figures updated Sunday night, 8,710 people, including the 4,748 displaced, have been impacted by the floods in the district. The floods have also displaced 6,308 animals.

The displaced people have been kept at shelter homes which have been created by converting community centres where, the district administration said, free meals, snacks and medication facilities are being provided.

Some people, who were rescued from the low-lying floodplains, were also staying in make-shift tarpaulin camps on the Pushta (embankment) road near Nagli Wajidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida, less than 500 metres from a major shelter home.