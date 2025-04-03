US citizen arrested for entering Andaman's forbidden North Sentinel island

A 24-year-old US citizen, Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, has been arrested for illegally attempting to enter North Sentinel Island, one of the most isolated and restricted places on Earth. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) took Polyakov into custody after he allegedly launched a solo expedition to the tribal reserve, home to the Sentinelese people, reported The Hindustan Times.

Dangerous mission to a forbidden island

Polyakov, who arrived in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) on March 26, embarked on his risky journey from Kurma Dera Beach at around 1 am on March 29. Equipped with an inflatable boat, binoculars, and a GPS device, he navigated to the northeastern shore of North Sentinel Island by 10 am.

According to police reports, he attempted to make contact with the Sentinelese by blowing a whistle and leaving offerings of a coconut and a can of cola on the shore. He briefly set foot on the island for approximately five minutes, collected sand samples, recorded a video, and then returned to his boat. By 7 pm, he had made his way back to Kurma Dera Beach, where local fishermen spotted him and alerted the authorities.

Meticulous planning and a history of attempts

Investigations also revealed that Polyakov had extensively researched sea conditions, tides, and navigational routes before making his attempt. He reportedly assembled his inflatable boat and outboard motor (OBM) at a local workshop.

Authorities also discovered that this was not his first attempt to reach the island. In October 2024, he allegedly scouted North Sentinel using an inflatable kayak but was stopped by hotel staff. He returned in January 2025, attempting to procure a motor for his boat and was caught illegally filming members of the Jarawa tribe, another protected indigenous group.

A GoPro camera recovered from his belongings contained footage of his brief landing on North Sentinel Island.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered against Polyakov under the Foreigners Act, 1946, along with violations of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Amendment Regulation, 2012.

The complaint was lodged by Tribal Welfare Officer Pronab Sircar at the Ograbraj police station. Following protocol, Indian authorities have notified the Home Department, which will inform the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy about the arrest.

At present, Polyakov remains in police custody as investigators probe his intentions and whether he had accomplices. Hotel staff in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) are also being questioned about his activities during his stay.

Why is North Sentinel island off-limits?

North Sentinel Island, located in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, is home to the Sentinelese, one of the world’s last uncontacted tribes. The Indian government has declared the island a protected zone, strictly prohibiting any outside contact to safeguard the tribe’s way of life and prevent them from being exposed to diseases to which they have no immunity.

The Sentinelese have violently resisted all attempts at contact. In 2018, American missionary John Chau was killed by the tribe when he illegally attempted to approach them. Similarly, in 2006, two Indian fishermen who accidentally drifted onto the island were killed by the Sentinelese.