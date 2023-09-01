Home / India News / US NSF invested $150 mn in India in last 5 years through 200 projects

US NSF invested $150 mn in India in last 5 years through 200 projects

The new agreement with MeitY provides fresh funding for joint projects in applied research areas and builds on an Implementation Arrangement

Press Trust of India Washington
Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director, US NSF

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Science Foundation has invested nearly USD 150 million in India in the last five years through more than 200 projects and has launched 35 joint projects in the last one year alone, NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said Thursday.

Panchanathan travelled to India at the end of August, making stops in three cities: New Delhi, Bengaluru and Gandhinagar.

In New Delhi, he announced a new funding opportunity between NSF and the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and signed a bilateral implementation arrangement with the Indian Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

He also participated in an industry roundtable organised by the US Embassy.

In Bengaluru, he participated in a biotechnology roundtable organised by DBT and in Gandhinagar, his last stop, Panchanathan led the US delegation at the G20 Chief Science Advisers' Roundtable, a media release said.

"In the last five years, NSF has invested nearly USD 150 million in India through over 200 projects. Just this last year, we launched 35 new joint projects with India's Department of Science & Technology in emerging technologies," Panchanathan was quoted as saying by the NSF on his return from India.

"This joint funding opportunity strengthens the foundation of cooperation, collaboration, and joint investment in science and engineering by unlocking fantastic new discoveries, innovations and opportunities across industries like semiconductor research, next generation communication systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies, and intelligent transportation systems," said Panchanathan.

According to NSF, the new agreement with MeitY provides fresh funding for joint projects in applied research areas and builds on an Implementation Arrangement signed by Panchanathan and MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, at NSF headquarters in May.

It also advances the mutual interests of India and the US, outlined in a joint statement made by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, during the latter's visit to the US which included a stop at NSF's headquarters, the media release said.

On August 22, Panchanathan signed an Implementation Arrangement during a ceremony alongside many notable people, including US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Secretary for DBT and the Department of Science & Technology Rajesh S Gokhale, and Minister of State for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh.

"This is a historic moment for India and the US, said Panchanathan. This implementation arrangement provides a framework to encourage collaborations between research communities and sets out the principles that will help make joint activities successful and productive, he added.

It has potential to tackle, societies' most pressing challenges, spur economic growth, and advance technologies and innovations in critical research areas like systems and synthetic biology, protein design, cellular and biochemical engineering, and circular bioeconomy engineering, among others, he said.

NSF said Panchanathan's trip to India reaffirmed both nations' commitment to shared values and aspirations and illustrated the director's belief that teamwork on a global scale among like-minded players powers scalable opportunities, supercharged progress and universal prosperity a notion which implicitly endorses India's G20 presidency theme: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Also Read

India's G20 Presidency revolved around philosophy of Kutumbakam: MoS Pawar

Rupee ends higher on dollar inflows; Fed's testimony to lawmakers in focus

Keeping India out of UNSC will call its credibility into question: EAM

India provided Covid medicines, vaccines to over 180 countries: Mandaviya

Sethuraman wins National Chess Championship against Mitrabha Guha

Treasury Secretary Yellen will participate in G20 Leaders' Summit: US

Vikram lander's ILSA payload records natural event on lunar surface: Isro

NDMC installed 1200 small LED panels on electric poles ahead of G20 Summit

IAF to carry out mega exercise from Sept 4-14 along China, Pak borders

8 killed, 18 injured in Manipur violence since August 29: Officials

Topics :ScienceInvestmentUnited States

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story