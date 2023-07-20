Home / India News / US' relationship with India stronger than ever: WH after PM Modi's visit

US' relationship with India stronger than ever: WH after PM Modi's visit

"The visit last month was extremely successful and important. The relationship with India is stronger than ever and, as you know, we announced a range of key deliverables

Press Trust of India Washington
'We have remained very optimistic as it relates to our long-term future and relationship with India. And we believe that's going to continue,' Jean-Pierre said

Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:59 AM IST
America's relationship with India is stronger than ever, the White House said Wednesday nearly a month after the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

"The visit last month was extremely successful and important. The relationship with India is stronger than ever and, as you know, we announced a range of key deliverables, some of them are being implemented," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We have remained very optimistic as it relates to our long-term future and relationship with India. And we believe that's going to continue," Jean-Pierre said.

Responding to another question on the I2U2 the new grouping that includes the US, India, Israel and the UAE she said this is already deepening those partnerships among four countries.

"Those four countries and beyond and evidenced by existing projects and initiatives. There is still a strong future with I2U2, and so we're really excited about the prospects of that future and so just don't have anything more to share beyond that," she said.

Narendra Modi US India relations White House White House press

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

