US Secretary of State Blinken congratulates India on its 75th Republic Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated the people of India on the country's 75th Republic Day and hoped to deepen the "vibrant people-to-people ties between our nations"

Press Trust of India Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 7:55 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated the people of India on the country's 75th Republic Day and hoped to deepen the "vibrant people-to-people ties between our nations".

In a statement, he said the past year has been marked by important milestones in "our Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, including our cooperation throughout India's successful G20 Presidency and at the G20 Leaders' Summit".

"In the year ahead, we look forward to further deepening the vibrant people-to-people ties between our countries and advancing our ambitious agenda for cooperation on our most vital priorities," he said.

The US secretary of state said President Joe Biden has termed the United States' relationship with India "one of the most consequential in the world".

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India's Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership... I warmly extend my best wishes to the Indian people as they celebrate this special occasion," Blinken added.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

