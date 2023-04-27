Home / India News / US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

"We also are working to ensure that the Prime Minister gets to speak to the United States Congress. The co-chairs will be requesting the speaker to issue that invitation," he added

US
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of his address at India-US Business Summit, Congressman RO Khanna said the US wants to make sure the GE Engines deal with India is done so that they don't lose out to Europe.

Congressman Khanna said India has realised that the Soviet military equipment doesn't work as well and the Soviet Union is moving towards China, and India has really been open to building a strong relationship with America.

Saying India wants jet engines, he added, "And the first thing is to make sure that deal gets done, hopefully before the Prime Minister's (Narendra Modi) visit. And we are working on that."

"We also are working to ensure that the Prime Minister gets to speak to the United States Congress. The co-chairs will be requesting the speaker to issue that invitation," he added.

"We need to be stronger on defence, and this is a key time," he said.

Regarding jet engines, he further added, "The defence deliverable on the jet engines is critical."

Further, on the business and economic ties between the two countries, he said, "There needs to be a continued effort. I think the reality is that India can emerge as the hub in Asia for the Asian market. Companies in my district like Apple moving out of China, moving into India, into Bangalore, and opening up Apple stores there. I have encouraged companies to manufacture in the United States and restore into the United States, but to the extent they need to sell into Asia to look to allies like India instead of China."

"We need to figure out how to provide India with alternative sources of cheaper energy so they can grow. And I've appreciated that India has unequivocally condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but this should not be a barrier to strengthening a partnership that will last decades," he added.

Topics :Narendra ModiUnited States

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

