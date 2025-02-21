Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP police submits 3,000 page long charge sheet in Sambhal violence case

UP police submits 3,000 page long charge sheet in Sambhal violence case

The charge sheet is based on six cases filed in two police stations related to the violence

Jama Masjid, Sambhal
Sambhal: Devotees arrive at the Shahi Jama Masjid to offer prayers, in Sambhal, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.(Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed a 3,000-page-long charge sheet against 124 individuals in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court allegedly involved in the Sambhal Violence in November 2024, according to a report by India Today.
 
The violence erupted after a court ordered the survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Masjid after claims suggesting that the mosque had been built after demolishing a Hindu temple. On the day of violence, four lives were lost, allegedly by the police’s lathi-charge against the protestors in response to stone pelting from them. 
 
According to India Today report, the charge sheet which is submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Sambhal Police includes some who are already under arrest and some who have been identified by police.

Key accused named in charge sheet

So far 80 people have been arrested by police in connection with the case. In its charge sheet, the police have described in detail how the accused have plotted the violence on November 24.
 
The charge sheet is based on six cases filed in two police stations related to the violence. A total of seven FIRs have been registered, with Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq as the main accused. Local MLA Iqbal Mehmood’s son, Sohail Iqbal, is also one of the six people named in multiple FIRs. Officials have accused them of planning the violence, inciting unrest, and gathering crowds. Although the SIT has not filed a charge sheet against Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the police have not cleared them of suspicion either.

What happened on November 19, 2024?

On November 19 last year, a local court gave an ex-parte order for a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner. This was based on a plea from the Hindu side, claiming that Mughal emperor Babur built the mosque in 1526 after demolishing a temple.
 
During the second survey on November 24, local protesters clashed with security forces, leading to violence. Four people died, and dozens were injured.
Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar PradeshBS Web Reportsindian politicshuman rights violations

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

